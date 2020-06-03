Armando Moguel y Anza.Source: Courtesy

The magnitude and urgency of the situation that SMEs are going through due to the Covid-19 requires a paradigm shift in how they understand and collaborate together, since otherwise the impact in the future can be devastating.

It is enough to see some numbers to understand that the current situation is alarming. According to IMSS numbers, the loss of formal employment in the state of Nuevo León only in the month of April it was 3.22 percent, just over 53 thousand jobs. In the past 20 years, there has been no loss of formal jobs of such magnitude in a single month. To give us an idea, this same figure in December 2008 was 2.8 percent.

Nationwide, according to a survey conducted on April 27 by MassiveCaller (https://twitter.com/MassiveCaller), 30 per cent of the surveyed employees, formal and informal, stopped receiving salary; more than half of the employers dismissed some workers; and 16.3 percent dismissed everyone.

Today, for many SMEs, the demand has a high level of uncertainty, decreased or moved elsewhere. While some changes are temporary, others are here to stay.

What yesterday were Business models responding to known needs and behaviors, today they are models that have lost relevance and have idle capacity.

It is urgent to implement a process that accelerates the adaptation of the SME business model, starting with its value proposition, and at the same time, facilitate the mechanisms that promote the combination of capacities with other SMEs in order to create and leverage opportunities.

This requires a balancing act between divergent and convergent thinking, without engaging in the use of a single analysis tool. That is, to maintain a panoramic vision with a clear focus on what is feasible and feasible. Maintaining this balance can be accomplished by following a process that asks the right questions.

Start by asking yourself what has changed (divergent) and what are the effects on the company and its customers (convergent), to start with a clear understanding of reality. Next, consider what options the company has (divergent) and what is required to make them viable (convergent). Finally, answer how you can take advantage of strategic resources of the company, both its own and those to which it has access (divergent), and how to prepare them to work effectively (convergent).

Different tools can be used to answer these questions. Tools like Design Thinking, Business Model Canvas and Lean Startup. The point is to use the right tool based on the question we are trying to answer.

With resources to which we have access, we mean resources that are share and combine. This is what the Uber and Airbnb platforms do. If we take this concept into the context of SMEs, a world of possibilities opens up when among the shared resources we include not only physical facilities, but also skills, geographic scope, knowledge, allies, contact capacity and relationship with clients, as well as channels of distribution, sale and communication.

That fabric of resources that offers the client a powerful value proposition capable of adapting to new needs, is what we call a business ecosystem.

However, this “social capital” is not built alone.

Based on our experience, as “game theory” proposes, collaboration between companies is based on defining a long-term vision, built on short-term projects. With each successful iteration, the trust between companies it grows.

This is achieved by opening spaces where SMEs find the guide to transform, as well as the confidence to share ideas and identify possible collaboration scenarios.

By doing this, it is possible to come up with a work plan that is easy to monitor. Not only seeing that the activities take place on time, but periodically monitoring whether those assumptions with which the new business model was built are confirmed by the behavior of demand.

Transform and collaborate. It sounds simple, but it is not. There are many efforts and offers that seek to train SMEs, but few have a clear goal and a system of monitoring and support.

Fortunately, information technologies today provide us with the tools to build platforms where SMEs have spaces for transformation and collaboration. Where, in addition, they receive guidance and accompaniment; indispensable factor for the effectiveness of the platform.

The great challenge is to build these spaces, promote them and ensure that they respond better to SME needs. For its part, the SME will be responsible for participating committedly in them.

The author is a Physical Engineer with a Master in Systems Dynamics, Co-founder of 7Qstrategy.

Your opinion: armando@7qstrategy.com

This opinion piece was made with the collaboration of Claudia Sánchez Vela who is a Systems Engineer with a Ph.D in Economics. She is also a Professor at UANL.

Please give your opinion: claudia.sanchezvl@uanl.edu.mx

