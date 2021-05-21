Armando Martínez, president of Pachuca, asks the MX League not to veto Hidalgo for ‘solidarity

After Los Tuzos del Pachuca have broken health protocols by letting in more people than allowed to Hidalgo in the first leg of the semifinals, the team was fined with an economic figure of 40,000 pesos, however, still there is a risk of veto.

Given this, the president of the Tuzos, Armando Martínez, Chucho’s brother, asked the MX League for solidarity for the difficult times.

Also read: Liga MX: Miguel Layún sends an emotional message to Nico Sánchez after his departure from Rayados

And, if there was a veto, Pachuca could not count on his fans in case of a hypothetical final.

“I think it’s not going that way. The least I can think of is that the League goes out to veto a stadium when we’ve had a difficult year and we need solidarity.” Martinez said.

Pachuca already has a veto notice for the invasion of the stadium field in the first leg of the quarterfinals against Club América.

In the event that the stadium is vetoed and Pachuca advances to the final, they would play the first leg behind closed doors or, otherwise, in a neutral stadium.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content