Armando Manzanero’s spirit manifested itself before his son!

Juan Pablo Manzanero, Armando Manzanero’s son, feels his presence: “He didn’t want to leave yet, he had many things to do.”

We miss him every day, and at the same time, we also honor him, ”he says. Juan Pablo Manzanero about his father, Armando Manzanero, who passed away three months ago. In an interview, the singer-songwriter also revealed that a series of events has occurred in his life, and he believes that it is the energy of the Yucatecan teacher, who has also appeared in his dreams.

In addition, he reveals that, before he died, his father asked him to make some recordings for a show and to make them known when he died. It will be next year when this show that will be called From the Sky will premiere.

“IT IS BEAUTIFUL TO FEEL IT CLOSE”

What was the last thing your father said to you before he died?

“When we spoke on the phone we always said goodbye saying ‘I love you’. Surely it was that phrase, but it was not because we were saying goodbye, but that we were going to talk the next day.

The fortune of us is that we told each other everything, and that brings a very beautiful peace in the heart. Yes I hear it and we feel it suddenly.

Has something happened to you in this time?

“The room gets cold, things are heard or suddenly my wife feels her presence, just as we felt that of our grandmother (my father’s mother): she moved the hammock and she was always very present by her side. And it is not because the souls are not resting, they are taking care of us and we are very sorry. Suddenly things are hidden from us, the keys are lost …

Do you think it’s him?

“Yes, one feels the presence.”

“You feel when someone is behind you, and suddenly, at night, you hear the doors of the cupboard and kitchen open, I go out and there is no one. I say, “Oh geez! This had not happened to us ”.

I want to think what that is, think about it, dream about it … I had never dreamed of him, until he left.

What did you dream?

“That we are cooking, that we are looking for food, that we are accompanying him to a job as we always lived. I get up and say: “Was it a dream or did it enter the dream?”

One cannot know what is happening, but it is nice to feel him close; the first night I dreamed it very young and dressed in white. I said: “He has already become like a little angel.” Later I have dreamed of him at his age, with his hat, with his suit, always well dressed.

What did Don Armando Manzanero think of death?

“Like any Maya, who don’t die, they just sleep. The Mayans, when they were leaving, told them: “Sleep!”, So that they could transcend. I think that we must all be afraid of death or we must not like it, and I do know that my father told his wife that he did not want to leave yet, that he had many things to do, but God’s will is stronger .

Juan Pablo Manzanero he participated in a song composed by Rodrigo de la Cadena in memory of the singer-songwriter. It will be released on March 28 and is called I got to thinking. Artists such as Tania Libertad, Susana Zabaleta and Carlos Cuevas will participate.

