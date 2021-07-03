Armando Manzanero will have his own series, and they already have the protagonist in mind

The above was revealed by Juan Pablo Manzanero, son of the interpreter, to Ventaneando.

In this program, Juan Pablo announced that the project is already underway and, although he did not share many details, he assured that the talks on the matter are already happening.

Armando Manzanero died at 03:20 on December 28, at the age of 85, due to cardiac arrest, confirmed Dr. Javier Villagroy. (Alfonso Manzano)

“Yes there is going to be a series, at some point it has to happen, this is a year of mourning for us. In particular, it would make me in bad taste to start something. Yes there are talks, yes there are negotiations”.

Armando Manzanero opened the door of his second home to tell us about his life

In that sense, Manzanero’s son explained that he had talks with producers and directors to find the ideal actor to represent his father’s life, concluding that the perfect candidate is Pierre David, who played Manzanero in “Luis Miguel : the Serie”.