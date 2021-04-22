Armando Jofré lost his life, he created puppets for “31 minutes”

Armando Jofré lost his life, created puppets for “31 minutes” | Instagram

Due to a complication with the disease that caused the current pandemic, the creator of the characters who have educated and entertained both young and old in the program 31 minutes Armando Jofré he lost his life this April 22.

The same happened with Armando Jofré, who was also known as “Armando Monos“It was through a statement in a publication that was shared on the official account of the program 31 minutes about six hours ago.

In the publication we find four photographs and a description that, when reading it surely to more than one of the Internet users, managed to move their hearts a little, especially for the good wishes they had for their family and their prompt resignation.

The puppet or marionette maker appears in the first Photo, the shot was in some bleachers it seemed that it was in some event, it is a quite casual image that they decided to edit and use in black and white, typical colors used to refer to someone who passed away.

For the following images of the publication we find several of the puppets that he made throughout his career, you will surely recognize some of them, the first of them is the singer Cucky, the second is the puppet Huachimingo and the third is the Anacleto DinosaurApparently these were secondary characters but just as important as the entire cast.

Armando was the creator of these dolls from the beginning of the program, for them for 31 minutes it was a very sad day because they felt that they had lost an element of great importance for the project, as you will remember in the program the protagonists seem to be a great family, something that extends on and off the screen that includes the production team, creators, screenwriters and so on.

Jofré was 44 years old, as already mentioned at the beginning the reason for his departure was for Covid-19Unfortunately, there are still cases caused by the pandemic and many people continue to lose their lives despite the fact that there is already a vaccine that prevents further infections, however not all people in the various affected countries have yet been vaccinated.

In the publication we find several expressions of affection and they have shared their condolences not only for the program but for Jofré’s family.

Thank you for giving us iconic characters to our childhood, it was certainly happier thanks to your creations. May his family find comfort soon, “wrote a netizen.

So far, the photos that have been shared on the 31 Minutes Instagram account have more than 125 thousand red hearts and 4,721 comments have been added to the account, where they express their feelings and the gratitude they feel after having the pleasure of meeting the puppets he created. years ago and that to date continue to entertain millions.

On Twitter we also find some expressions of affection dedicated to the one who could be considered the father of these puppets, where they affirm that people or rather call them magicians who are behind the scenes or the work elaborated in this case of the dolls have also had to suffer from this pandemic, definitely no one is totally safe.

It is said that “Armando Monos” had a workshop where he created his dolls for more than 20 years, something that surely those who knew him will miss him a lot.