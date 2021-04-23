Armando Jofré, designer of the 31 Minutes puppets, dies of Covid-19

Although vaccines against the new coronavirus disease are already circulating in not a few countries in the world, the evil continues to take the most vulnerable lives without distinguishing between rich and poor. Through the official account of 31 minutes, the popular Chilean children’s series, the death of Armando Jofré, who worked on the show as a puppet maker. Jofré was able to leave his mark on the mythical production with the characters that he literally gave shape and volume to. Undoubtedly, it is a very great penalty that today affects those who keep 31 minutes in a special corner.

Transmission of 31 minutes It started in 2003 and quickly became one of the most famous programs not only in Chile, but in the rest of Latin America. It is a news parody focused on the adventures of the puppet employees; loaded with humor that we still draw on today with memes, the series also triumphed for its catchy songs, interesting informational capsules and its mission to instill in children the critical sense that so many programs in this part of the world do not do anywhere near. .

According to the publication of the profile of 31 minutes, Armando Jofré He died at the age of 44, a victim of COVID-19, a condition that still claims lives everywhere. There are not a few of Jofré’s colleagues who have spoken on social networks to mourn his death but also to honor his long-standing work. Man of constant work, Armando joined forces with Viviana Gonzalez in his workshop known as “Armando Monos”, which for a long time was dedicated to the manufacture of puppets for multiple projects, including 31 minutes.

The first puppet to Armando Jofré created for 31 Minutes was César, the protagonist of the musical video clip “Bailan sin César”, in which the poor man only wants to dance with a group of friends but they do not leave him due to his clumsy steps that end in accidents and blows. That piece was especially popular throughout Latin America due to its distribution through the Once Niños and Nickelodeon channels; Cesar was the puppet of a blue bird with a shirt on which his own name can be read. The character will be forever marked as Jofré’s first great contribution to 31 minutes.

Among the most famous puppets of 31 minutes we have Tulio Triviño, the host of the newscast; Juan Carlos Bodoque, star journalist of the program and in charge of La Nota Verde; Juanín Juan Harry, the producer; Mario Hugo, reporter; Patana Tufillo, journalist; Policarpo Avendaño, show commentator; Sock with Diamonds Man, superhero from the show and many more. These characters have remained in the hearts of Latin American children and youth thanks to the fact that they grew up with the program, so at this point we have the certainty that the work of Armando Jofré it will remain as an invaluable legacy.

31 minutes It was created by Alvaro Díaz and Pedro Peirano, and still continues to fascinate those who come to the program. It is worth mentioning that all the chapters are available on the official channel of 31 minutes from YouTube for free, so there is no excuse for us not to see all the content and delight in the magic of the series, always remembering the work of those who made it possible. Rest in peace, Armando Jofré.

