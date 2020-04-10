Armando González’s father, El Muñeco, loses his life after being infected | INSTAGRAM

Unfortunately, the father of the bodybuilder, Mr. Ezquiel González lost the fight against the condition he suffered from.

It was through his Twitter account that the famous Armando González, better known as “The doll”, notified the unfortunate news about the death of his father, Mr. Ezequiel González, after having been hospitalized for several days due to his contagion from the disease that currently torments us.

He wrote an emotional message with which he released the terrible news, which says the following: “In heaven God needed a warrior and called my dad, he is now in the presence of God, we must remember that God always He was present in his words and in his life teachings for each one of us. Ezekiel had God in his heart and now Ezekiel is already in the heart of God, thank you all for your prayers. “

At the moment, both her brother and mother are still hospitalized for having been infected in the same way.

Recall that a few days ago Armando González announced that he and his entire family were diagnosed with the virus. These are hard times for the model and she shared it in a video in which she explains everything.

“El Muñeco” opened up through a video in which he explained with great pain the hard moment he is going through with his family. “I have my parents in the hospital for 10 days because they tested positive,” he said.

“My dad became very serious, about to die, he is in intensive care, intubated with little chance of living,” he explained a few days ago, unfortunately his father could not continue fighting his condition and unfortunately lost his life.

“My mom is in palliative care, she is improving and therefore all her children who were with them, we catch it but well, we are at home quarantining while respecting the lives of others,” said Armando.

The 52-year-old model also commented that she has an older brother who is at risk for belonging to a group vulnerable to the virus.

