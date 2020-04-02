Armando González, El Muñeco reveals that he and his entire family are infected | Instagram

The virus that currently threatens humanity has reached the home of Armando González. El Muñeco has disclosed that he and the rest of his family have been affected and are infected.

Through a video, the celebrity shared how painful the moment the whole family is going through is.

I have had my parents in the hospital for 10 days because they tested positive for Covid-19, González said.

Those who have been most affected by this virus are the parents of the model, who are hospitalized and at high risk.

Armando commented that his father is at risk of losing his life and is intubated, in intensive care in a hospital.

My dad became very serious, about to die, he is in intensive care, intubated with little chance of living.

Armando González commented that his mother is in palliative care, improving. He noted that the brothers have been watching them, which is why they also ended up facing the disease, including a brother over 60 years old.