Armabex asks for more investor protection in the rule that will regulate SPACs in Spain

Armabex has presented allegations to the preliminary draft for the reform of the Securities Market Law that regulate special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC) in Spain. His suggestions include more clarity in investor protection and ease of listing in different markets.

The firm proposes, in terms of investor protection, to provide special attention to the deadlines and the ways in which a customer could request reimbursement of the amounts contributed. Likewise, it also transfers the importance of establishing statutory expenses that may affect the investor.

Armabex experts have also stressed the importance of taking into account that SPACs can to be listed both on an organized market as in any multilateral trading system (SMN) even if they are established in Spain. In his opinion, this “would allow guarantee the free movement of capital and it would allow economic operators to choose the market that best suits their preferences and expectations. “

Financing for SMEs

Finally, the introduction of a new article in the drafting of the standard has been proposed: 535c. In it they suggest that it be stated that the operations carried out by the SPAC are carried out with a valid economic reason, so that they would not accrue any type of taxation.

“We have presented these allegations in a constructive spirit, since we understand that the post-pandemic economic-financial environment leaves a very complex financing scenario for SMEs and they would see being able to participate in this type of operation as a very good alternative, “said the president of Armabex, Antonio Fernández.

Thus, he added that his allegations “are aimed at providing greater legal and tax security to economic operators affected by this new regulation.”