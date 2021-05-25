ARM Introduces New ARM Cortex CPUs and Mali GPUs

Since the announcement a few months ago of ARMv9, we have been waiting for the first ARM Cortex CPUs based on this new architecture. And it is that after a decade in which ARM has taken full control of the market for smartphones, tablets and many other devices, and more recently it has begun the leap into the world of the PC, it was already a major revision the foundation on which the CPUs that govern billions of devices around the world are built.

The wait is over, today ARM Holdings has announced its new ARM Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710 and Cortex-A510 CPUs, as well as the Mali-G710, G610, G510 and G310 GPUs.. With all these new chips ARM intends not only to maintain its absolute hegemony in the field of smartphones, but also to improve its position in the division of honor, the PC market. And after the lesson that, in this regard, the Cupertino have given with Apple Silicon, now everything seems possible.

ARM Cortex-X2

Presented a year ago, ARM Cortex-X1 was interpreted as the first step by ARM Holdings for its long-awaited leap into the PC world, without forgetting what, today, is its great market. Thus, we have seen it in the Snapdragon 888, the top-of-the-range SoC for smartphones of this 2021.

With the ARM Cortex-X2, the company promises a 30% performance improvement With respect to the flagship of this 2020, so we understand that it speaks of a direct comparison between X1 and X2. And we are not surprised, since as already happened with X1, ARM Cortex-X2 embraces the performance first model, in which without completely neglecting energy efficiency, the aim is to provide the highest possible performance.

Proof of this is that its design allows the integration of up to eight CPUs in a single DSU cluster, which can be accompanied by up to 16 megabytes of level 3 cache. In the absence of being able to check its performance, which in some specific aspects ARM figures up to 40%, it is clear that we will see an ARM Cortex-X1 in the SoCs of the high-end of 2022, but we should not rule out the possibility of seeing the first laptops, whether they have Windows or are Chromebooks, equipped with this CPU.

ARM Cortex-A710

Cortex-A710 is the evolutionary step, already in the ARMv9 architecture, of the popular Cortex-A78 CPU, presented a year ago now. And, like its predecessor, the ARM Cortex-A710 seeks the middle ground between performance and efficiency, seeking to improve on both points. Something that according to ARM has achieved, since it estimates its improvement in energy efficiency at 30%, while the performance would improve by 10% compared to the A78 CPU.

Due to its performance and, especially, its improvements in relation to consumption, it is evident that the AMR Cortex-A710 targets the mid-range, including of course the models that border on the high-end. It is even possible that we see it in the SoC of some top of the range of manufacturers who wish to have a top of the range that, without getting to beat the copper with the market leaders in terms of performance, does offer features that make it stand out. , at the top, within its segment.

Although, as we have already commented before, X2 seems to be ARM’s great bet for its jump to laptops, we must not forget that A78 already tried a few months ago with the Cortex-A78C variant, aimed exclusively at that market niche. . Thus, we cannot rule out that the Cortex-A710, either in its original design or through a variant of it, also make an appearance on a laptop from the entry-level and focused on mobility and energy efficiency.

ARM Cortex-A510

IF X2 was performance and A710 the balance between performance and efficiency, with the ARM Cortex-A510 we see that the focus is on energy efficiency, despite which it also raises a significant performance jump compared to its predecessor, the Cortex-A55, which is ahead in this point by a remarkable 35%.

The interesting thing about this CPU, which we will undoubtedly see in SoCs of many smartphones of the mid and entry ranges, is that ARM Holdings also intends to reach the wearables market with itDevices from which we do not expect great performance beyond their functions, and in which we do value very positively all those aspects that help us to space the time between charging and charging as much as possible.

GPU Mali-G710, G510 and G310

Hand in hand with the new ARM Cortex CPUs, ARM has also introduced three new Mali GPUs. And yes, it is indeed no coincidence that there are three GPUs that arrive with the new ARMv9-based CPUs, because although SoC manufacturers will opt for the combinations they prefer, ARM Holdings will start with. establishes the ARM pairs Cortex-A710 with Mali-G710, Cortex-A710 with Mali G510 and Cortex-A510 with Mali G310.

And is that the GPU Mali-G-710 focuses on performance, with focus on premium smartphones and Chromebook laptops. Its high-end profile makes it the successor to the Mali-G78 and, according to the technology, it represents a 20% jump in both performance and energy efficiency and a jump of up to 35% in process tasks related to machine learning, a discipline in which GPU floating-point computational functions are uniquely useful. Hand in hand with the G710, there is also the Mali-G610, a “subprime” version that brings a large part of the G710’s features closer to the upper-middle range.

Like the ARM Cortex-A710 CPU, the Mali-G510 GPU strikes the balance between performance and efficiency. Natural replacement for the Mali-G57, this GPU nonetheless offers a performance improvement of 100% With respect to its predecessor, the same percentage applied to the increase in performance in tasks related to machine learning, and a 22% improvement in terms of electricity consumption, thus offering greater autonomy.

With the Mali G310, you may have already guessed it, ARM proposes the evolution of the already veteran Mali-G31. And like the ARM Cortex-A510 CPU, it is aimed not only at the smartphone market, mainly the entry-level, but also wearables and, according to its manufacturer, a field that will probably not take too long to see grow, augmented reality.

