ARM ARMv9, the first new architecture in a decade

ARM has introduced ARMv9, its first major architecture change in a decade with the potential to use up to 300,000 million chips, explains the designer.

ARM Holdings is in ‘fashion’ on its own merits. Not for nothing has NVIDIA paid a whopping 40,000 million dollars to acquire a company that does not produce or sell any product, but that has a very high valuation and has managed to have its architecture used massively until it puts the dominant x86 on the ropes.

What Acorn Computer began in the 1980s as a variant of RISC, later became Advanced RISC Machines (ARM) as a architecture essential for the industry. ARM Holdings has licensing agreements with hundreds of manufacturers and its architecture designs are present in billions of devices.

ARM has taken Intel out of the mobility market and today its designs account for 100% of smartphones sold on the planet and in the vast majority of tablets and wearables. It also has a large presence in embedded and IoT, and has entered servers for data centers (which is precisely NVIDIA’s greatest interest). In recent years it has also been introduced into personal computers with Apple and its silicon project as the protagonist.

ARM ARMv9, what’s new

The new architecture is very important for everything explained. While ARM has been releasing new designs regularly, all have been based on the present V8 for a decade. ARMv9 will be the next generation and will have improvements in performance, security and artificial intelligence functions as main novelties.

ARM expects the general performance section of the CPU increase by 30 percent. That will be the minimum, because the hundreds of manufacturers that use these chips will be able to improve it by using designs with more or fewer processing cores depending on the target market for the chips.

ARM is also working on a new generation of Mali graphics chips, which will advance in performance and include new technologies such as variable speed shading and ray tracing. Considering NVIDIA’s presence as the parent of ARM Holdings, a breakthrough on the graphics level would not be surprising.

For the section of the security, the company has introduced the ARM Confidential Compute Architecture (CCA) to provide a secure hardware-based environment that allows applications to reside in a protected area of ​​memory where they are isolated from the rest. Among other things, this means that we can carry out secure banking operations without worrying that other mobile apps can access financial information. ARM says that no software, even with the highest privileges, will be able to access the data.

Finally, speaking of Artificial intelligence, ARM claims to have partnered with Fujitsu to develop the SVE2 instruction set that promises increased processing power for virtual reality, augmented reality, 5G networking, and machine learning tasks.

The new ARMv9 architecture is very important, which according to the designer has the potential to motorize up to 300,000 million chips included in electronic products from hundreds of manufacturers that use their licenses.