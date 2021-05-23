ARM and RISC-V, the revolution of processors and open source

The concept of free software, and related terms like Open Source or open source, it is well known today. Or at least, we know its practical consequences: from operating systems such as Android or Linux to essential tools such as VLC Media Player, Mozilla Firefox, LibreOffice or GIMP. Free software has made it possible for developers from all over the world to work together creating new applications that are available to everyone. And what does this have to do with ARM processors or with RISC-V?

While free software or free licenses have been widely developed over decades, their physical equivalent has cost a bit more. For obvious reasons. It is easier develop software than hardware. However, there are also open source projects associated with hardware, and one of the most promising is called RISC-V.

RISC-V is a free and open processor. That is anyone can make it and adapt it to your needs without the need to pay a patent, royalties or copyright, unlike PowerPC, ARM or Intel chips. And the best thing is that behind the project there are giants like Western Digital, Alibaba, Huawei or ZTE. But also from others like AMD, Google, IBM, Oracle or Qualcomm. What does RISC-V’s entry into the processor industry mean? How can the world landscape change?

ARM processors that anyone can copy

Technology is today a fundamental part of any company, government or society. And although the world is increasingly connected, dynamics focused on geostrategy or the dominance of some countries over others continue to prevail. As an example, supercomputers. The two main opponents are the United States and China.

If we analyze the specifications of their machines, little by little each country bet on its own technology. The United States has it easy, as its hardware industry is intractable. But China already has its own processors, Sunway instead of the IBM Power9 of its American rivals. The simile is identical in the field of software. So that rely on American software like Windows if each country can have its own Linux.

Hence the importance of the RISC-V project, some processors based on the RISC architecture, such as the popular ARM. Returning to RISC-V, the nonprofit foundation that manages the project was created in 2015 with headquarters in Switzerland. Founded with 29 members, today it has more than 1,000 members from more than 50 countries. And the purpose is ambitious: to create a processor architecture from which everyone can benefit. Without depending on foreign technologies and without paying for rights or patents.

The spin-off of the processors

The RISC architecture on which RISC-V is based was created to outperform processors in the 80s of the last century. At that moment, and within the IBM facilities, there is a schism between two points of view: CISC and RISC.

The first, Complex Instruction Set Computing. The second, quite the opposite, Reduced Instruction set Computing. Although it served its purpose, it did not become as popular as the CISC processors of Motorola, IBM or Intel. What’s more, the x86 architecture took over the home and professional market. All in all, RISC had the support of giants like Sun Microsystems and its SPARC processors. IBM also contributed with its PowerPCs.

But the computer age gave way to reduced devices, many of them mobile and / or pocket-sized. A market that has overshadowed the lifelong computer in recent years and has made the RISC philosophy or architecture take off thanks to proposals such as ARM, architecture whose name is the acronym for Advanced RISC Machine.

The RISC-V project, today

We have already talked about what free hardware implies. Do not pay with user licenses. Develop your own processor for specific uses in universities, we are governmental, etc. But in addition to promises, it is convenient to see the current reality.

RISC-V currently has 32-bit and 64-bit versions. Under a Creative Commons CC BY 4.0 license, its design is available to anyone on its official website. What’s more, in this link you will find boards and chips that already exist in the market to start using this architecture. Obviously, at the moment it is not designed for the domestic market, although they are already fully functional.

Although the future that RISC-V offers is much more, its present is already beginning to show little by little everything that this platform can offer. In the European Union, for example, the commitment to R&D involves implementing the RISC-V architecture to design a European processor that does not depend on American, Japanese or Chinese technology. As an example, last year the Red-RISCV was born, a union of Spanish organizations and universities to work and innovate in technology around the RISC-V architecture.

It is very likely that we will hear about RISC-V in the coming years in relation to scientific and technological research. But sooner rather than later, the creators of devices and technologies will end up benefiting from this open source architecture and launching their own chips based on RISC-V in response to current preferences such as Intel, AMD or ARM.

