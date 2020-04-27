O boyish as well as genderless fashion are the subject of the moment so nothing better than talking about them in today’s tips. How about men’s pieces worn by women? Check out 4 tips to avoid making mistakes.

Tip 1

If you want to take the irreverent side, don’t think twice. Pick it your husband or father’s jacket to assemble the look. If you are lucky enough to have a grandfather, his jacket will probably be more dry and with a vintage look. Mix with modern pieces and have a cool look.

Tip 2

Everyone once in their lives has seen those marathon runners with their shorts with the hollow side. Then take ownership of the idea of ​​their uniform and create a look inspired by shorts, which can be silk and embroidered with a tank top, for example, linen. Here you have a mix of textures and a look that is more feminine if it is finished off with a pumps.

Tip 3

Have you considered using your boyfriend or husband’s tie? That’s right, an accessory that is one of the strongest of men’s wardrobes can be used with a beautiful, very feminine white shirt and leave the knot unassuming. If you want, still put a brooch as a tie clip, but first see if this production matches your style.

Tip 4

At cotton shirts you can get a very feminine brooch, like a cameo, along with a nice pencil skirt. With pumps it is sexy in measure and with a good Oxford type shoe or slippers they are more relaxed. The most important thing is to balance the masculine with something more romantic, delicate and feminine.

Arlindo Grund, presenter of the SBT’s Fashion Squad, fashion consultant and our friend, gives tips every week here on “Elas On the Red Carpet”. See more expert advice at www.agrund.com.

