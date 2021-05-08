Arkham Asylum in images from the set of the third season of Titans

The action of the third season of the series “Titans”, which we already have confirmed that it will arrive on July 22, will move to the city of Gotham. A new setting for the series that will give rise to new characters and new dynamics.

The simple fact of moving the series to Gotham is an attraction for all that this fictional city means in the Batman universe. We will have to wait and see what surprises he has in store for us. One of them, which had already been advanced in a certain way in the past, is now confirmed by the latest images that arrive from the filming set.

Instagram user forgotten_places has posted a new video from the production set of the third season of “Titans”, showing the first look at Gotham City’s Arkham Asylum. In another post, Toronto Filming revealed a new batch of images from the set that show more of Batman’s iconic location.

From the information we know, this location it’s going to lead us straight to the villain Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow / Scarecrow. As the villain was officially described for the series, “Crane is an inmate at Arkham Asylum who used to terrorize Gotham City using toxins to exploit the phobias of his enemies.” There is no doubt that he will find a way to escape his confinement.

Production on the series is using the Guelph Correctional Facility outside Toronto to recreate Arkham. The building was originally constructed in the early 20th century. Titans is scheduled to shoot in Ontario through June. Recall that the third season is scheduled to premiere on July 22 with a triple episode.