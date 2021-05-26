Ark ETF misses recent Virgin Galactic rally: Chart

(Bloomberg) – Cathie Wood just missed an overwhelming rally at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. When a recovery at the space travel company gained momentum in the three days through Monday – culminating in a 28% rise – her fund Ark Investment Management reduced its remaining stake to just 45 stocks, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Publicly traded fund Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics held the majority of the shares in the New York-based asset manager’s Virgin Galactic, but has already sold them all. The Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF, which started in late March, had more than 220,000 shares worth nearly $ 7 million shortly after its launch. You now have the few remaining shares, worth about $ 1,200.

Original Note: Wood’s Ark Misses Out on Virgin Galactic’s Recent Rally: Chart

