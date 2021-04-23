Ark and Square say Bitcoin mining could be good for the environment

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest and Jack Dorsey’s Square concluded the investigation into the impact of Bitcoin mining on the environment. Its result was completely different from the public’s opinion of Bitcoin mining as far as the environment is concerned.

The research collaboration showed that Bitcoin mining incentivizes the use of renewable energy. In other words, mining Bitcoin could be good for the environment, despite the general view of its negative environmental impact.

The Bitcoin network could act as a ‘single energy buyer’

In a tweet Wednesday, Wood said his research findings revealed that with artificial intelligence technologies and crypto mining, “renewable energy adoption is likely to accelerate!”

On the contrary, some recent studies show that Bitcoin mining consumes a lot of energy due to the network of computers assembled to solve mathematical problems to create a token.

A particular analysis by the University of Cambridge indicates that the annual electricity consumption of Bitcoin (BTC) is higher than the general electricity consumption of all of Argentina.

However, the Ark and Square team is showing that the findings and discussions about the negative environmental impact of Bitcoin do not tell the full story. The two investigation teams collaborated on the investigation to reinforce their point. They also released a memo, arguing that Bitcoin’s network functions could function as a ‘single power buyer’ that can develop cleaner solutions.

Bitcoin can add more renewable energy to the grid

Brett Winton, who is Ark’s research director, added that crypto mining can increase investment in solar energy. It will ensure that more renewable energy is available to the grid.

This is because Bitcoin mining can produce more electricity from carbon-free renewable sources, according to the research.

ARK has invested heavily in crypto-related stocks, with the most recent coming last week when it bought the recently traded shares of Coinbase. And in a panel discussion, Wood opined that the market value of Bitcoin could be much higher than the trillion dollar level it recently hit.