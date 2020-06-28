The Dutch Groningen has made the signing of Arjen Robben official for next season. The winger had hung up his boots a year ago, but he had been training with this team for a few weeks and after the perceived sensations he decided to return to professional football. In this way, the 36-year-old footballer will return to play in the Eredivisie.

One of the main reasons that has led Robben to play again and, above all, signing for Groningen is « for the love of the club ». His presentation will be this Sunday, June 28, and he will attend the media, where he will explain that decision to have dropped his boots after a year out.

It is true that It has been chewing for months that Robben, after a year off, could put his boots back on to play football again. During the coronavirus pandemic, he has become involved with Groningen, which was his first professional team, and after giving it several turns and consulting with his environment and the club, they have decided to sign a contract.

Robben himself has admitted that he does not know how the experiment of his return to professional football will turn out, but what he does He assures that no one will be able to doubt his commitment, involvement and motivation because dressing the Groningen shirt again is a dream. for the former footballer of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or Chelsea.