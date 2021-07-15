Arjen Robben, former Bayern Munich, announces his permanent retirement from football

The former international of Netherlands and player of the Groningen, Arjen Robben announced today that he will hang up his boots at age 37 permanently due to his physical problems, a decision that he described as “difficult, fair and realistic.”

Robben explained, in his verified Twitter account, that after the last games of the season he began to train again “to maintain physical shape”, but that his body has not given him “neither good feelings nor the confidence that he needed” .

Also read: Atlas FC: Diego Cocca thanked the board for the support and promises results

The player already announced his retirement for the first time in July 2019, when he was active in the Bayern MunichBut he surprised the football world when he announced in June 2020 his return to play for Groningen, the modest Dutch first division team where he was formed.

Also read: Fans surrender to Martinoli and his “narration” about a couple in Mexico vs Guatemala

However, physical problems have caused him to miss most of the season, having only played 173 minutes spread over six games, a circumstance that Robben called “disappointing”. Robben said goodbye to the Groningen fans, wishing them “good health” and “a great football season in full stadiums.”

The former Dutch international, who wore the shirt of his country 96 times and was runner-up in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, leaves his career with a great record after having passed through clubs such as PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich.