Arjan Bhullar hopes to boost MMA in India by finishing Brandon Vera in the ONE Championship: Dangal

India will have a lot of representation in the ONE Championship: Dangal tomorrow Friday.

In the main duel of the card, the ex-Heavyweight of the UFC, Arjan bhullar (10-1), will seek to make history by becoming the first Indian fighter to be a champion in professional MMA.

“It is always special when there is the possibility of making history, because history is forever,” the 34-year-old fighter told the portal of ONE. “Being a world champion will be an important milestone for me and my family, but being the first in India will make it more special for me and for the future fighters and athletes of my country.”

To do so, he will have to get the current champion of the promotion out of the way, Brandon vera, who won his first four fights with ONE by KO in the first round.

Bhullar, a Bronze Medalist for Freestyle Wrestling at the Rio 2007 Pan American Games, has not won by TKO since October 2016, but believes he has the power to stop Vera before the limit.

«The outcome of this fight will be an ending in my favor and my arm raised. The completion will be standing or on the ground, with me punishing him with ground and pound. It depends on how little resistance he presents. But it will be my hands on his face and on his body, and he will grant victory to my will, “he concluded.

Bhullar, who accumulated a 3 – 1 record in the UFC, triumphed in his debut with ONE, defeating former title challenger by unanimous decision. Mauro cerilli.

The ONE Championship: Dangal will take place from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

