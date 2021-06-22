Arjan Bhullar dismisses Reiner de Ridder’s warning: “I am not Aung L Nsang”

With two belts under his belt, Ridder’s Reiner you want to add a third party to your collection. But for Arjan bhullar, that is not a feasible scenario.

Bhullar, brand new monarch of the Full Weights of ONE Championship, he shared a video on his social networks in which he responds to a new challenge from the undefeated Dutchman, who aspires to become the first triple champion in the history of the organization.

Let’s clarify something, I am not Aung L Nsang. You’re not going to run to the other end of the cage to try one of those garbage takedowns on me, keep me on the mat with your grappling garbage, or close the gap with your striking garbage. None of his ability impresses me, and he’s not going to make a name at my expense. Either way, I’ll be the one to go and grab his belt.

De Ridder raised his status to double champion, dethroning Aung l nsang to capture the Semi-Complete belt in the ONE on TNT 3.

Bhullar, for his part, made history by becoming the first Indian fighter – he also has Canadian nationality – to be an MMA champion in one of the largest organizations on the planet.

The ex-fighter of the UFC had its moment of consecration in the ONE Championship: Dangal, where he beat Brandon vera by TKO in the second round.

