Remy Martin, the big star of Arizona State this season, has declared himself eligible for the next NBA Draft. The third-year player has led the Suns Devils with 19.1 points and 4.1 assists. He is an explosive player, a guard with a great ability to score and a good shot (43% last season). We’ll see if he achieves a high position during the Draft night.

– Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 30, 2020

