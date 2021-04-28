Arizona passed law prohibiting abortion for genetic conditions

April 28, 2021

The Republican Governor of Arizona, Doug Ducey, signed a controversial anti-abortion law that makes termination of pregnancy a crime if it is based on genetic conditions such as Down syndrome or cystic fibrosis, unless there is a fatal risk to the mother.

“There is immeasurable value in every life regardless of genetic makeup. We will continue to prioritize the lives of our children before they are born, ”Ducey said in a statement released Tuesday night.

Ducey remarked that in this way “Arizona remains one of the largest pro-life states in the nation.”

The legislation means that doctors who carry out pregnancies in these cases can face criminal charges.

The measure was approved thanks to the support of the Republican majority in the state Congress and with the complete rejection of the Democrats.

Democratic state legislator Diego Espinoza charged against the legislation by pointing out that it is against “families, women and doctors” and was “saddened” that Arizona “ignores” the “needs and desires” of citizens “for a political agenda extreme ”.

Several civil rights organizations, such as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), criticized the measure, claiming that it will have “unintended consequences” such as “forcing people to give birth against their will.”

