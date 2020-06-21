© Provided by Agencia .

Los Angeles, Jun 20 . .- The state of Arizona, bordering Mexico, is heading to be the new focus of coronavirus on the west coast of the United States after registering for the second consecutive day more than 3,000 new infections of the disease, according to data revealed this Saturday. by the health authorities.

The Arizona Department of Health reported 3,109 positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Although the figure exceeded the barrier of 3,000 cases, it did not exceed the maximum record of 3,246 infections, which occurred on Friday.

The number of infected, in the state with a population of just over 7 million people, reached 49,798.

This Saturday there were 26 additional deaths of patients infected with the virus, increasing the number of deaths to 1,338 in Arizona, known as the state of the Grand Canyon.

Concern about the increase in the number of daily infected was exacerbated when the increase in hospitalizations was known. This Friday patients who were in a hospital because of the virus reached 1,938, an increase of 106 from the previous day.

The increase in cases comes a month after Arizona Governor Doug Ducey lifted the restrictions on staying home and began reopening the state’s economy, where 3 out of 10 inhabitants is Latino.

Last Wednesday, the Republican left the imposition of restrictions such as the use of facial covers to the municipalities and counties.

The city of Tucson, which shares a border with Mexico, Flagstaff and Phoenix quickly adopted the restrictions.

The increase in cases prompted the Apple company to announce that it would close its stores in Arizona, along with stores in three other states considered as « hotspots » for coronaviruses: North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, nine states are seeing record averages of new cases of COVID-19 in recent days.

Alongside Arizona is Alabama, California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, and Texas.

Case numbers are also increasing in states like Michigan and Utah.

However, the case of Arizona is striking because of the proportion of new cases in relation to its population among the states of the west coast.

Compared to neighboring states such as California, which on Friday reported 4,317 new cases, 1,071 more infections than Arizona, the Golden State exceeds the number of people (7.2 million) living in the Almost seven times (39.5 million inhabitants). Grand Canyon State.

