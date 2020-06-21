A couple walks around with face masks in Tucson, Arizona . / Cheney Orr

The state of Arizona, bordering Mexico, is set to be the new outbreak of coronavirus on the west coast of the United States after registering for the second consecutive day more than 3,000 new infections of the disease, according to data revealed this Saturday by the health authorities.

Indeed, the Arizona Department of Health reported on Saturday 3,109 positive cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Although the figure exceeded the barrier of 3,000 cases, it did not exceed the maximum record of 3,246 infections, which had occurred this Friday.

The number of infected, in the state with a population of just over 7 million people, reached 49,798.

Railroad employee offers masks to passengers in Tucson, Arizona . / Cheney Orr

In addition, this Saturday there were 26 additional deaths of patients infected with the virus, increasing the number of deaths to 1,338 in Arizona, known as the Grand Canyon State.

Concern about the increase in the number of daily infected was exacerbated when the increase in hospitalizations was known. This Friday the number of patients who were in a hospital because of the virus reached 1,938, an increase of 106 from the previous day.

The increase in cases occurs a month after the Governor of Arizona, Doug Ducey will lift the restrictions on staying home and begin the reopening of the state’s economy, where 3 out of 10 inhabitants is Latino. Last Wednesday, the Republican left the imposition of some restrictions, such as the use of facial covers, to the municipalities and counties.

Scientists process coronavirus test in Arizona . / Courtney Pedroza

The city of Tucson, which shares a border with Mexico, Flagstaff and Phoenix quickly adopted the restrictions. In addition, the increase in cases made the company Apple announces it will close its stores in Arizona, along with locals in three other states considered coronavirus « hotspots »: North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, nine states are seeing record averages of new COVID-19 cases in recent days. Along with Arizona, is Alabama, California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, and Texas.

Case numbers are also increasing in states like Michigan and Utah.

A bus displays the message: « Drive carefully, cover your face » . / Cheney Orr

However, the Arizona case draws attention to the proportion of new cases in relation to their population among the states of the west coast.

Compared with neighboring states such as California, which this Friday reported 4,317 new cases, 1,071 more infections than Arizona, the Golden State exceeds almost seven times (39.5 million inhabitants) the number of people (7.2 million) living in the Grand Canyon State.

With information from .

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Reopening of theaters began in Miami

Anti-COVID shield developed for airplane passengers