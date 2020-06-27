© Provided by the Associated Press

Nurse Caroline Maloney leaves Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, which is part of the HonorHealth healthcare system, after concluding her night shift on the morning of Friday, June 26, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (AP Photo / Matt York)

PHOENIX (AP) – Some Arizona hospitals began activating plans Saturday to increase their ability to care for coronavirus patients once confirmed cases are on the rise and more people seek medical attention.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,591 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 70,051. 1,579 deaths have been recorded, including 44 reported on Saturday.

The increase in confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded on Saturday equaled that reported on Tuesday and was the sixth day of a period of nine when the increase exceeds 3,000 infections.

Arizona became a focus of infections after Governor Doug Ducey withdrew orders to stay home last month. Health authorities attribute the spike in cases to a greater spread of the disease among communities and an increase in the number of tests.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients have doubled since June 1, with more than 2,500 people hospitalized on Friday, including more than 650 in intensive care units.