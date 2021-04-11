Arizona Governor Signs Second Amendment Liberty Act

The governor of Arizona signed a new bill that will block any federal restrictions against the second amendment in the state. Some in the state are unhappy with the governor’s decision.

Miami World / FOX 10

The governor of Arizona signed a new bill that will block any federal restrictions against the second amendment in the state.

This bill comes just a day before President Joe Biden addresses the nation on gun control measures, but not everyone agrees with the bill signed by Governor Doug Ducey.

House Bill 2111 is the Second Amendment Liberty Act and would block the enforcement of some federal gun restrictions.

Ghost weapons

Fox News reports that the president will put restrictions on “ghost weapons.”

Arizona Rep. Leo Biasiucci says the bill is straightforward: Arizona will protect law-abiding gun owners.

“If the federal government does something that tries to violate our second amendment in the state of Arizona, we are not going to comply.

I was voted into office to protect our constitution. The Biden Administration was clear in saying that they want to ban AR-15s, high-capacity chargers, and we don’t think that’s correct.

Gun laws

Our Arizona gun laws are strong and we believe that law-abiding gun owners have the right to bear guns, ”Biasiucci said.

Maya Zuckerberg says the organization has been lobbying against it and they are disappointed in its approval.

“We oppose it because it eliminates any option. Makes any laws passed by the federal government on gun safety inapplicable in Arizona.

It takes away any conversation about it and makes it a more dangerous place in Arizona, ”Zuckerberg said.

Ducey spoke on KTAR News 92.3 FM about the law, saying, “The law is to protect the Second Amendment, it is a right listed in our United States Constitution, and it is one that reinforces the Second Amendment and your right to carry a weapon.

Translation done with the free version of the translator www.DeepL.com/Translator