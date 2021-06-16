Arizona Governor prohibits universities from requiring COVID-19 mask, tests and vaccines

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order on Tuesday, June 15, prohibiting public universities and community colleges from requiring COVID-19 tests, vaccinations and masks for students to participate in their learning efforts.

The decision comes days after Ducey criticized a recent announcement from Arizona State University outlining COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year.

“The vaccine works and we encourage Arizonans to take it. But it is an option and we must keep it that way, “Ducey said in a statement. “Public education is a public right and taxpayers are paying for it. We need our public universities to be available for students to relearn. Too much learning has already been lost, ”he added.

This week, Arizona State University Vice President of Student Services Joanne Vogel told students in an email that those who have received a licensed COVID-19 vaccine and whose immunization record is available at the university portal will no longer have to wear masks on campus.

The university maintained that unvaccinated students will be screened for COVID testing and that masks will remain a requirement, as well as the daily burden of online health checks.

“As Sun Devils, we are committed to being a part of the ASU Community of Caring, where we take care of ourselves, others and our community,” Vogel said in the email. “Managing COVID-19 is as much a matter of personal responsibility as it is of public health, and we ask that you follow all protocols that apply to our collective well-being,” he added.

While Ducey noted that the Arizona state protocols for the fall were “bad policy, with no basis in public health” and recently tweeted “Even the Biden administration has been more reasonable”, being a Republican.

Travis Graham, a member of the Arizona House of Representatives, also criticized the university’s policy on Tuesday as “blatantly discriminatory” against unvaccinated students and called for the firing of Vogel’s.

“It is important that this tyrannical policy should not prevent any Arizona citizen from accessing our state university system,” Graham said in a statement. “For that reason, today I ask for the immediate termination of the policy,” he emphasized.

