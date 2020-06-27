Arizona equaled the figure reached last Tuesday, which was the sixth day with more than 3,000 new cases in the last nine days.

Arizona, one of the states of USA who suffer the most these days a rebound COVID-19, this Saturday exceeded 70 thousand positives by adding 3 thousand 591 new cases of coronavirus, which jeopardizes the ability of its hospitals to cope with the outbreak.

The state equaled the figure reached last Tuesday, which was the sixth day with more than 3,000 new cases in the last nine days, bringing the total this Saturday to 70,151.

To the 3 591 new cases must be added the 44 new deaths from COVID-19, which brings the total number of deaths as a result of the pandemic to 1,579, according to data from the state Department of Health.

This complicates the situation for hospitals, which on Friday had 86% of the total beds and 87% of the intensive care units (ICU) occupied.

Along with the number of patients hospitalized for the disease, which was 2,577, which is a new record, the other concern lies in the gradual increase in the use of ventilators by the most seriously ill patients, which stood at 433, a new maximum, although still with margin, being at 55 percent of the total.

Last Thursday, the Governor of Arizona, Doug Ducey, recognized that the capacity of hospitals to attend to new patients was close to reaching its limit.

Ducey said they expect the numbers to “get worse next week and the next week,” and that Arizona faces a few days of “challenges.”

For this reason, he asked the population to stay at home as much as possible to try to reduce the spread of contagion in the region, one of the most punished in the last two weeks, like the southern and western regions of the country, although it did not review its plan to reopen the local economy.

The governor, who has been criticized for his refusal to reverse his business opening measures, participated this week in a campaign act by President Donald Trump, who refused to wear a mask during his visit to the state despite holding his rally in a space closed.

