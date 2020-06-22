© Provided by the Associated Press

People line up in their vehicles to undergo a COVID-19 test at a testing center organized by the Puente Movement migrant justice organization on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo / Matt York)

The state of Arizona passed the mark of 50,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus after reporting 2,952 new infections.

Additional cases reported by the Department of Health Services on Sunday brought the total number of cases to 52,390 statewide.

Health authorities also reported one more death, which increased the total number of deaths to 1,339.

The recent increase in confirmed cases in the state has set daily records for hospitalizations, respirator use and beds in intensive care units for patients with coronavirus.

Arizona reported a record number of new cases of 3,109 on Saturday, 3,246 on Friday and 2,518 on Thursday. Health authorities have attributed the increases to more evidence and a community spread of the virus.