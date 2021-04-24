Arizona Diamondbacks Major League Baseball news

A small fan stole a catch from Kole Calhoun in the game between the Diamondbacks from Arizona and the Atlanta Braves in the 2021 season of MLB. Below the video.

I remember Kole Calhoun making great catches with the Navegantes del Magallanes in the 2011-2012 season of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) where he reinforced the Turks as a rookie and Los Angeles prospect.

But last night in the Braves’ 5-4 win over the D-backs at Truist Park Stadium in Atlanta, D-backs right fielder Kole Calhoun was left with nothing to do but tilt his cap toward … a young fanatic? there was an out and a runner on second in the fourth inning when the Braves’ Austin Riley flipped up the right-field line.

Kole Calhoun ran from his position, crossed the foul line and tried to reach the seats to catch the foul ball for one out. A 13-year-old fan, attending his first game and coming prepared with his glove, had other ideas.

He held his ground and made the catch, even when Kole Calhoun’s glove collided with his own. While Calhoun surely would have preferred the catch, he took it in stride and good humor, punching the boy and laughing at the situation.

Unfortunately for Austin Riley, the second chance didn’t help and he struck out on the next pitch. But the fan will undoubtedly have a memory that will last a lifetime.

With some information from Andrew Simon from MLB.com.

Video and image from MLB.com.