Arizona Department of Corrections justifies gas chamber executions with chemical used by Nazis to kill Jews

The Arizona Department of Corrections justified the use of hydrogen cyanide, substance used by the Nazis to murder Jews in Auschwitz, to execute prisoners on death row.

“HCN” gas is highly poisonous and causes the death of people.

Zyklon B, a powerful insecticide, is the carrier of hydrogen cyanide.

On average, some 6,000 Jews were killed daily with Zyklon B at the Auschwitz II center, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

Authorities in Arizona say gas use is legal

However, for the Department of Corrections, it is a legal procedure that it will use to resume executions almost seven years since the last one reported in 2014.

“Under Arizona law, a defendant who is sentenced to death for an offense committed before November 23, 1992, must choose either lethal injection or lethal gas at least 20 days before execution date. If the defendant does not choose either lethal injection or lethal gas, the death sentence must be lethal injection, ”the Department said in a press release quoted by CBS.

The Death Penalty Information Center said there are 119 people on Arizona’s death row and the state has executed 37 since 1976 when the Supreme Court reinstated that punishment.

Arizona has not completed an execution since 2014 since the death by lethal injection of Joseph Wood, a two-hour process, the longest known.

The agency ordered the ingredients to prepare the HCN for which it invested $ 2,000, according to documents obtained by The Guardian.

The first gas chamber for these purposes was built in 1920 in that state.

Currently, the agency is reconditioning a gas chamber built in 1949 and used for 22 years to carry out the new executions.

In March, the department announced that it would implement a new execution protocol with barbiturate pentobarbital, according to the Center. But, the entity was unable to obtain supplies of the lethal injectable drug.

Last month, The Guardian reported that, based on documents obtained, the Department spent $ 1.5 million for the purchase from an unspecified source.