Arizona Border Patrol Canine Discovers 5 Pounds of Fentanyl in $ 60,000 Value Burritos



A US Customs and Border Protection officer guards a dog looking for fentanyl at the Postal Service facility at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport.

Photo: JOHANNES EISELE / AFP / Getty Images

A Border Patrol canine in Yuma, Arizona, prevented an illegal shipment of fentanyl hidden inside alleged burritos from entering California via Highway 78.

The animal outsmarted the traffickers when it detected nearly 5 pounds of the synthetic opioid at a checkpoint near Palo Verde.

The intervention took place around 3 pm on Monday.

A press release from the office indicates that the mammal alerted the officer guarding it to send a second inspection to a chevy tahoe truck.

When the driver of the SUV stopped, the dog led the officers to a black backpack inside the vehicle that contained the fake burritos.

Officers discovered several small packages containing fentanyl pills that were inside the burritos.

The fentanyl packages had an estimated market value of nearly $ 60,000.

The driver, a 37-year-old permanent resident, was arrested.

The authorities have not provided further information on the identity of the detainee.

The drug was seized and processed, according to the regulations of the CBP.