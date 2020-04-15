Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is ready to host all 30 teams from the Big leagues at the time allowed by public health authorities, which could eventually lead to the start of the baseball season primarily in empty spring training stadiums.

MLB and the players’ association have had a preliminary discussion about potential ways for the season to start if federal, state and local governments and health officials give them the go-ahead. Having all the teams in the Phoenix area is one of the contingency plans under review.

There are 10 spring training parks plus the Diamondbacks’ Chase Field, which has a retractable roof, and several university facilities.

“Arizona, at the right time, has a very open mind to accommodate whatever the state wants from the Major League Baseball. At the time when it would be appropriate for public health, if Arizona were in a position to reopen, we have the necessary facilities, “said the governor.

“We all want to make sure the metrics and data are correct before we can move forward, but I think two words that would let the country and the state of Arizona know that things were back to normal would be: Play ball!” .

MLB also said Tuesday that it is cutting senior staff salaries by an average of 35% this year due to the impact of the new coronavirus on the season. MLB You are guaranteeing paychecks to your full-time employees from your central office until May.

Unclear on when the shutdown will end, players and staff are closely following daily developments.

“I think we are all concerned that there isn’t a season,” said Rangers manager Chris Woodward. “I don’t know when it will be safe, I think the virus will let us know. If that means we start in June, July, August or not, we are definitely concerned that we won’t be able to play this year, and that is a reality. “

Ducey said he had spoken to Commissioner Rob Manfred about the all-Arizona option.

“There are several different scenarios,” said the governor. “I think the first scenario that was talked about was the idea that these clubs would come, be in hotels and somehow have their own orders to stay at home, either in the hotel or inside the stadium, without fans. .. It’s something Arizona has an open mind for, and I’m open-minded. “

