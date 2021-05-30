Ariznabarra win 5-1 against Urgatzi KK

05/29/2021 at 9:18 PM CEST

The Ariznabarra he thrashed the Urgatzi during the last meeting held in the Ariznabarra, which ended with a score of 5-1. The Ariznabarra arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after suffering a 4-0 defeat in the previous match against Tolosa CF and with a streak of three defeats in a row in the competition. For his part, Urgatzi KK lost by a result of 0-2 in the previous match against the Lagun Onak and was on a four-game losing streak. With this score, the Vitoria team is ninth, while the Urgatzi KK it is tenth after the end of the match.

The first part of the duel started in an unbeatable way for the Lasarte team, who gave the starting gun in the Ariznabarra with a goal from Urquiza in the 19th minute. Ariznabarra through a bit of Sannadi in the 30th minute, thus ending the first part with a 1-1 in the light.

The second period began facing the Vitoria team, which came back from the duel thanks to a goal from gentleman a few minutes after the resumption of the game, specifically in minute 48. Again the home team scored in minute 65 with a goal of Ortiz. After a new play, the score of the local team increased, increasing distances by means of a goal of Ishmael in the 73rd minute. Ariznabarra, who distanced himself through a goal from Riverol at 78 minutes, concluding the confrontation with the score of 5-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Ariznabarra gave entrance to Zannouti, Ishmael, Riverol Y Lomba for Viana, Sannadi, Orobio Y Molero, Meanwhile he Urgatzi KK gave entrance to Javier Bejarano, Muddy, Arkaitz Pinilla Y Aitor gomez for Iker Hernando, Javier Bejarano, Xabier Calvoecheaga and Iker Erdozain.

The referee showed a total of nine cards: four yellow cards to the Ariznabarra, specifically to Sannadi, Ortiz, Jon aizpuru Y gentleman and four to Urgatzi (Jon arizaleta, Iker Erdozain, Xabier Calvoecheaga Y Xabier Armentia). Also, there was a red card to Jon arizaleta (2 yellows) by the visiting team.

With this result, the Ariznabarra he gets 23 points and the Urgatzi with 11 points.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the Somorrostro, Meanwhile he Urgatzi KK will play against him Sodupe.

Data sheetAriznabarra:Guillermo Gonzalez, Euken Herrojo, Orobio (Riverol, min.67), Molero (Lomba, min.75), Hidalgo, Sannadi (Ismael, min.67), Viana (Zannouti, min.64), Castillo, Ortiz, Valenzuela and Jon aizpuruUrgatzi KK:Endika Saez De Eguilaz Pulido, Josu Saez Galparsoro, Jon Arizaleta, Aitor Lucas, Xabier Calvoecheaga (Arkaitz Pinilla, min.61), Urquiza, Iker Erdozain (Aitor Gomez, min.70), Xabier Armentia, Jesus Extremiana, Simancas and Iker Hernando (Javier Bejarano, min.53)Stadium:AriznabarraGoals:Urquiza (0-1, min. 19), Sannadi (1-1, min. 30), Hidalgo (2-1, min. 48), Ortiz (3-1, min. 65), Ismael (4-1, min. 73) and Riverol (5-1, min. 78)