Spanish striker Aritz Aduriz reported Wednesday that he made the decision to end his career as a professional soccer player at the age of 39, due to the consequences of his hip injury.

. Club attacker published a letter on his social networks and explained that the doctors recommended that he undergo surgery and place a prosthesis that helps him lead a life “as normally as possible.”

“Many times I have mentioned that soccer leaves you before you leave him. Unfortunately my body has said enough. I cannot help my teammates as I would like and as they deserve. This is also the life of a professional athlete”, wrote the native of San Sebastián.

Aduriz also highlighted that the COVID-19 pandemic is an even more serious and painful situation that has caused irreparable damage beyond sport and defined his situation as “just an anecdote”.

“Let’s forget about the dreamed endings, because we will have time to say goodbye. And yes, the time has come to say goodbye and this is the end of this unforgettable and wonderful journey from start to finish”, closed the sixth top scorer for Athletic.

Wearing the Lions jersey, Aduriz scored 172 goals and had three stages: he debuted in September 2002, the second was between 2006 and 2008, he left in the midst of much controversy, and returned on June 28, 2012.

“The Donostiarra will go down in history as one of Athletic’s most charismatic strikers, off the field and on the green, where he has drawn an amalgam of spectacular shots,” the club said in a statement.

