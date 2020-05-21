Aritz Aduriz hangs up his boots. The veteran forward of Athletic Club de Bilbao has announced this Wednesday his immediate retirement as a professional, thus ending a long and successful career in Spanish football. The striker had a contract with the Basque club until the end of the season, but a hip problem is going to force him to undergo surgery and Aduriz has decided that at 39, his body has said enough and the time has come to retire.

“The moment has come. Many times I have mentioned that football leaves you before you abandon him. Just yesterday the doctors recommended that I go through the operating room, tomorrow better than the day after, to put in a prosthesis to replace my hip and try to face, at least, as normal as possible daily life. Unfortunately my body has said enough. I cannot help my colleagues as I would like and as they deserve, “he begins in a statement he has published through his social networks.

pic.twitter.com/Si7bUhOD5H – Aritz Aduriz (@ AritzAduriz11) May 20, 2020

Aduriz is not going to be able to finish the season with Athletic, but what should hurt him even more is that he will not be able to play the Basque final of the Copa del Rey between his team and Real Sociedad. In any case, health comes first and based on this, he has made the final decision: «This is also the life of a professional athlete. Simple, very simple. Unfortunately we are experiencing much more serious and painful situations; the pandemic that we still suffer has left us irreparable damage and we have to continue fighting it among all. Thus, don’t worry about me, this is just an anecdote ».

He removes iron from the fact that he cannot say goodbye to the green and leaves, giving thanks: “Let’s forget about the dreamed endingsBecause we will have time to say goodbye. And yes, the time has come to say goodbye and this way ends for me, unforgettable and wonderful from start to finish.

Thank you”.