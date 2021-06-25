Arina Rodionova gets the place for the next phase after winning in the qualifying round

06/24/2021

On 06/25/2021 at 07:15 CEST

Arina rodionova, Australian, number 149 of the WTA, won in one hour and fifty-six minutes by 7-5 and 7-5 to the polish Magdalena Frech, number 145 of the WTA, in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to gain access to the Wimbledon Championship.

The data collected about the match shows that the Australian managed to break her rival’s serve 6 times, obtained a 64% first serve, committed 5 double faults, managing to win 56% of the service points. As for Frech, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, achieved 67% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and won 54% of his service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) there is previously a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to get the highest possible points to enter the official tournament with the rest of the rivals. During this specific phase, 128 tennis players participate. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.