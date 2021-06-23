Arigameplays shows off its ‘peach’ with a spicy photo in a micro swimsuit

The beautiful influencer, youtuber and Mexican gamer, April Abdamari Garza Alonso, better known as Arigameplays, ignited the passions of her followers, posing as flirtatious at the edge of the pool with a tiny swimsuit.

Through her official Instagram account, the beautiful Monterrey has about 7 million followers, so her publication, showing her attributes, was soon filled with likes and comments.

“Look at the second photo for a surprise” shared the influencer and gamer from Monterrey

April Adamari Garza Alonso was born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, on February 28, 1998 and studied at the Faculty of Communication Sciences at UANL, although she did not finish her degree because she dedicated her full time to social networks, where she has reaped great success.

Since 2014, he began to gain popularity with his live broadcasts on Twitch, standing out in games such as Fornite, Overwatch, Minecraft and Planet Coaster.

