Arigameplays shows off her huge attributes in a tiny swimsuit by the pool

Arigameplays, One of the most popular youtubers and influencers in Latin America, he reignited social networks by posting a suggestive photograph in which he did not leave much to the imagination of his millions of followers, posing provocatively and showing off his enormous physical attributes.

Submerged in a pool and wearing a flirty and tiny two-piece swimsuit in multicolored pastel tones, Arigameplays put the pulsations of her more than seven million followers on Instagram to the limit, who were enchanted by the ‘gift’ of the popular gamer.

“Sal y perrea”, published Arigameplays.

Ari showed off her pronounced curves with the suggestive pose, causing a sensation in her fans and having a total success with her publication, which surpassed one million likes within hours of being published.

WHO IS ARIGAMEPLAYS?

April Adamari Garza Alonso was born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, on February 28, 1998 and studied at the Faculty of Communication Sciences at UANL, although she did not finish her degree because she dedicated her full time to social networks, where she has reaped great success.

Since 2014, he began to gain popularity with his live broadcasts on Twitch, standing out in games such as Fornite, Overwatch, Minecraft and Planet Coaster.

Ari has a 25-year-old sister who is also very popular in the gaming world and social networks, whose name is Amariani Garza, better known as Ama Blitz.

