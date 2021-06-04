Arigameplays shows off her figure with a daring swimsuit from the pool (Photo)

The Mexican gamer and influencer, Arigameplays, left his millions of followers on social networks with his mouth open with his most recent publication. The youtuber has shown that she has a great time in her free time, as she has reflected in her recent images.

Being one of the best known streamers in Mexico and Latin America, Arigameplays showed off her figure from the pool by posing with a spectacular and daring swimsuit.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Luis Romo reveals the key to his success in professional football

The publication has been very well received by its little more than six million fans in Instagram, achieving more than a million likes and hundreds of comments.

Also read: Mexican Selection: Miguel Herrera “demands” the presence of Javier Harnández in El Tri

Likewise, a few hours ago, the Monterrey gamer uploaded a photo with a black swimsuit that is personalized in support of the LGBT community month, which is celebrated in Mexico.