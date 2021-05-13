Arigameplays shows off a great body in a black swimsuit in the middle of the sea

Arigameplays, the famous Mexican influencer and streamer made her fans “sweat” through social networks with her new publication where she showed off her great body while spending a pleasant time in the middle of the sea.

Through his official Instagram account, Arigameplays fell in love with all the users of the social network, by publishing the photograph where he shows all his sensuality with a tiny black swimsuit while he was on top of a boat.

“Where do you want me to take you?” , published the gamer along with the image that already has many reactions despite the short time of its publication.

This post did not go unnoticed among the fans of the streamer, since in a span of five hours, it has more than 800 thousand likes and hundreds of comments where they surrendered to her beauty and provocative gaze.

It should be noted that Arigameplays is one of the most popular streamers in Mexico, since it has more than 6.4 million followers on its Instagram account, while on Facebook it exceeds seven million.

