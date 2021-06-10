Arigameplays show off their huge tributes in tiny swimsuits in Los Cabos

April Abdamari Garza Alonso, the famous youtuber, gamer and influencer, better known as Arigameplays In social networks, he caused a tremendous stir among his followers with a fiery publication in which he revealed his spectacular physique dressed in a tiny and flirty two-piece swimsuit.

The streamer spoiled her millions of followers on Instagram by posting a beautiful postcard of her summer vacation from Los Cabos, Baja California, where you spend a few days enjoying the beach and the sun of the Mexican Pacific.

Lying on the sheets of a bed on the beach, Arigameplays dazzled her fans with a modern two-piece suit in leopard animal print and gold details.

Who is Arigameplays?

April Adamari Garza Alonso was born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, on February 28, 1998 and studied at the Faculty of Communication Sciences at UANL, although she did not finish her degree because she dedicated her full time to social networks, where she has reaped great success.

Since 2014, he began to gain popularity with his live broadcasts on Twitch, standing out in games such as Fornite, Overwatch, Minecraft and Planet Coaster.

Ari has a 25-year-old sister who is also very popular in the gaming world and social networks, whose name is Amariani Garza, better known as Ama Blitz.

