Arigameplays raises the temperature with spicy video with Ama Blitz

Arigameplays, the famous Mexican influencer and streamer made her fans “sweat” through social networks with her steps, but this time she did not do it alone, as she was accompanied by AmaBlitz and Nuvia.

Through her official Instagram account, the famous gamer from Monterrey published a video with her friends where the three of them take their best steps to the rhythm of “Chacarrón”, the famous song from “El Chombo”, while they are inside a jacuzzi with swimsuits that left their tremendous figures in view of their fans.

Also read: Club América vs Portland Timbers: Fans request entry to the Azteca Stadium for the return of the Concachampions

This post did not go unnoticed among the fans of the three Mexican streamers, because in a few hours it exceeded 296 thousand “likes” and got around a thousand comments, where their fans were delivered.

Arigameplays is one of the most popular streamers in Mexico, as it has more than 6.4 million followers on its Instagram account, while on Facebook it exceeds seven million.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: