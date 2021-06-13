Arigameplays ‘falls in love’ with their fans with ‘spicy’ dance in daring outfit

Abril Abdamari Garza Alonso, better known as Arigameplays, famous Mexican Streamer and Youtuber, once again ‘raised’ the spirits of all her followers with her latest publication in which she shows off her best steps in a daring outfit.

On Instagram, where the beautiful Mexican has about 7 million followers, she published the video of the sensual dance, which received more than 100,000 likes in less than two hours.

“Hard hard #arigameplays #reels”. The gamer wrote.

Arigameplays continues to delight all his fans on social media, where he often posts his best dances and photos.

