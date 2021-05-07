Arigameplays drives fans crazy with ‘spicy’ dance

April Abdamari Garza Alonso, better known as Arigameplays, drove all her followers crazy through social networks by taking her best steps dancing to the rhythm of reggaeton.

Through her Instagram account, the famous steamer and influencer from Monterrey shared a video where she appears dancing to the rhythm of “La mama de la mama”, the new song by reggaeton artist El Alfa.

Ari, who appeared wearing a tight black suit that highlighted her curves, managed to exceed 585 thousand “likes” in a publication that reached almost two million views and exceeded 1,900 comments.

