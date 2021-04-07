Arigameplays boasts his statuesque figure in ‘spicy’ photo on the beach

April Abdamari Garza Alonso, better known in the world of videogames as Arigameplays, is a genius behind the controls being one of the most successful participants in international tournaments.

The 22-year-old from Ciudad Juárez Chihuahua has once again stolen the spotlight of her more than six million followers on social networks, by showing off her statuesque beauty on vacation.

Via Instagram, the famous gamer spread the image where she appears posing on the shore of the beach in Colombia and revealing her tremendous rear in a multicolored micro swimsuit.

“If you could choose to be in one place, where would it be? I read them,” he wrote.

This publication has received more than a million likes and more than 7,500 comments from its loyal followers, highlighting the beauty and lifestyle that the Mexican gamer Arigameplays shines.

