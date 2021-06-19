Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham’s Baby Girl Is Out of the Hospital

On Wednesday, June 16, Arie gave an update on his baby girl’s health on social media, explaining, “They don’t really know if she’ll come home tomorrow or the next day or if she needs any more time.”

“She’s having some trouble with her breathing,” he added. “She’s not on oxygen. She’s perfectly healthy. Her development’s just a little bit behind, so she gets really relaxed. Her heart rate slows down because of the breathing slowing and that is concerning. They’re just being extra, extra careful, which I appreciate but still a little bit heartbreaking. “

Despite their circumstances, the pair remained in good spirits. Just yesterday, Friday, June 18, Lauren celebrated the one-week mark of her twins’ arrival, writing on Instagram, “happy first week of life to my sweet babies. Looking forward to double the diapers, double the feedings, double the snuggles . can’t wait to have you both home. “