Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Welcome Twin Babies

Double congratulations are in order for Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham! The Bachelor alums welcomed twins— a boy and a girl! —Over the weekend. They both documented the journey on Instagram, showing themselves going to the hospital and preparing in the hospital room.

“@Luyendyktwins are here!” Arie shared via his Instagram Story on Saturday after posting videos of Lauren’s birthing journey. “Momma and babies are doing great and everything went smoothly. Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you all for all the support. “

Instagram

The reality stars are already parents to their two-year-old daughter, Alessi. They announced that Lauren was pregnant again in December 2020. “It’s hard to know what to say right now,” she captioned a sweet video of herself, Arie, and Alessi. “I’ve been crying on and off for the past 3 months … right now is no different. So so grateful.🌈 ”Arie added in his own post,“ And then 2020 completely redeemed itself! ”

In May, Arie and Lauren shared in an emotional YouTube video that they’d suffered what’s called a “missed miscarriage,” which is when the fetus never forms and the embryo dies but without the typical miscarriage symptoms:

“A little over a month ago, we got the most exciting news and we found out that we were pregnant with our second baby. We made so many plans. We bought a new house with more space; we planned how we wanted to tell you all, and we envisioned our future with Alessi’s little brother / sister. We were planning to share our journey through pregnancy with you, but unfortunately, we didn’t get the happy story we had hoped for. We decided to share this part of our journey with you, because, well, we share everything with you! But also because we hope that by talking about this we can make other couples going through these times a little less lonely. “

Sending love to the new family of five!

You love all the deets on Bachelor Nation. So do we! Let’s talk through them all here.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io