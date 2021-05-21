Ariana Grande’s friends say she is delighted and happy in her new married life



Ariana Grande is delighted and happy with her new married life.

Photo: Dave Kotinsky. / Getty Images

Singer Ariana Grande She is “delighted” and happy, in the words of her narrowest circle, of friends with its brand new and new married life, a marriage that began as such last weekend thanks to that surprising wedding which the artist enjoyed with her partner Dalton gomez. The ceremony was very intimate and discreet, to which undoubtedly the security measures that the two lovers implemented to avoid unwanted intrusions contributed significantly.

Sources from his environment have now pointed out to People magazine that the pop star is more “happy” than ever and, furthermore, that he feels especially proud to have finally fulfilled his goal of going through the altar, even if it was in the garden from your home in Montecito (California). It should be remembered that Ariana has always had a clear tendency to get engaged quickly with her boyfriends, as happened for example in the case of the comedian Pete Davidson, whose fleeting relationship included a commitment and the ensuing breakout within a few weeks.

Fortunately, the American artist and the handsome real estate agent have been proving over the months that their love story It is much stronger than Ariana’s previous courtships and the beautiful marriage last weekend has been its best culmination. In addition, Ariana’s friends They assure that one of the reasons that explain the face of satisfaction that the diva has these days is linked to how well her plans went so that neither neighbors nor curious people, and much less the paparazzi, would find out what was happening inside his living place.

Singer got engaged last month from December. However, even if her family is happy, the truth is that his close friends They said recently that the engagement had been too rushed. They only lasted 9 months as boyfriends when they had already warned that they wanted to get married. The ariana’s close circle He said for the moment that the confinement helped that relationship to intensify. They assure that they have not had to deal with the pressure of the paparazzi. But, the truth is that the singer is full of happiness.