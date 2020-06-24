Ariana Grande will give the news that she will be a mom, says Mhoni Vidente | AP

Maybe this year will be a little different for the singer Ariana Grande, because Mhoni Vidente ensures that she will be a mother and it will be a fundamental year in your love life, without a doubt something that would impact millions of people.

It was in a video on his account Youtube from yesterday that the famous seer made awesome revelations, among them a piece of news that could undoubtedly completely change Ariana’s life.

For months ago a video of Ariana had been leaked in full kiss with a mysterious boyBut that intrigue ended when he released his latest single with Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

That mysterious boy turned out to be Dalton Gomez, who is a exclusive real estate agent in the city of Los Angeles.

That was how the interpreter of Thank you next let us know that she was not having such a bad time during quarantine, because she was having it with his new partner.

Although the singer did not confirm their relationship to the media or social media, a very close source revealed that they are trying to keep things more private as they quarantine together.

Perhaps this closure of several months will bring a surprise to the singer and the real estate agent and the stork arrive at your door.

This is how Mhoni Seer implied it, good things are to come in his life after going through various tragedies.

I envision that this year, when Ariana Grande is 27 years old, she will give us the news that she is going to be a mom soon, « said the seer.

Definitely a news like this would collapse millions of people, because before she had not imagined Ariana with a baby, maybe not right now, but things happen when they have to happen.

The American singer and actress is one of those few people graceful with the gift of voice and acting, currently being one of the most successful artists Worldwide.